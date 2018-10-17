McCaskill and Hawley to debate again Thursday in St. Louis

Missouri Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill and GOP Senate nominee Josh Hawley will debate Thursday night in St. Louis.

The debate will be moderated by PBS Newshour’s Judy Woodruff, and there will be a live studio audience of Missourians at the KETC-TV studios. There will be questions from the audience and questions from social media, which will allow Missourians to participate.

The “Missouri 2018 Senate Debate” is being presented by Nine Network (KETC), St. Louis Public Radio and KSDK Channel 5. KETC is St. Louis’ PBS affiliate.

Thursday night’s debate begins at 7, and the election is November 6.

Some analysts believe Missouri’s McCaskill-Hawley race could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate in January.

Copyright © 2018 · Missourinet