LISTEN: Mozeliak on Oquendo’s departure from #STLCards staff: “No doubt he’s going to be a loss.”

Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak announced Tuesday that St. Louis Cardinals third base coach Jose Oquendo would like to find a coaching opportunity that would allow him to work near his home in Jupiter, Fla. Oquendo informed the club a week after the season ended that he will leave manager Mike Shildt’s coaching staff to take on an instruction role with Minor League players. He’ll work primarily out of the club’s Florida complex.

Ron “Pop” Warner, who took over as bench coach in July, will be installed as the new third-base coach. Oliver Marmol, the team’s first-base coach last year, will become Shildt’s bench coach. Mozeliak also said Stubby Clapp will likely be promoted.

Mozeliak’s comments