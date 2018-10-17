Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Bill Pollock Show–Explaining “…but how you play the game,” to your kids is so important (PODCAST)

Bill Pollock Show–Explaining “…but how you play the game,” to your kids is so important (PODCAST)

By

The daily podcast that focuses on sports and life in Missouri.  Thanks for listening and please subscribe to my daily podcast on Apple PodcastsStitcherSound Cloud and Facebook

Dr. Jordan Peterson is a professor of psychology at the University of Toronto and clinical psychologist.

I want to share from the Joe Rogan Experience podcast and I hope I’m not breaking any rules by doing this but I want to share a portion where Peterson talks about parents teaching their kids to be good sports and why that’s important in life.