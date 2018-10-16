Parson: Proposed gas tax increase would cost the average motorist $1.25 a month

Governor Mike Parson continues his state tour to promote “Infrastructure Week,” which kicked off on Monday. During a stop in the St. Louis-area this morning to speak at the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry Workforce 2030 Conference, much of the governor’s speech centered around Proposition D, a proposed gas tax increase.

“That gas tax of 2 1/2 cents for four years would cost the average motorist $1.25 a month,” he said. “If you drive 12,000 to 15,000 miles a year, that’s what it’s going to cost you – $1.25.”

Parson, a Republican, encouraged those at the conference to promote Prop D, which will be on the November ballot. The measure calls for generating at least $288 million annually to the State Road Fund. It would also help to pay for Missouri Highway Patrol enforcement efforts.

“You can tell your senior citizen friends when they say ‘I don’t want to pay anymore. I’m on a fixed income.’ Good. If you don’t drive very much, you’re not going to pay very much,” he said.

Missouri’s 17 cents per gallon fuel tax has not been hiked since 1996.

Since taking office back in June, Parson has said his workforce development and infrastructure are among his top priorities.

Parson’s next stop will be at the MODOT Planning Partner’s Meeting in Springfield on Wednesday.

