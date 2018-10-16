Missourinet 7 a.m. News 10-16-2018

Top Stories: Republican U.S. Representative Ann Wagner declined to participate in a candidate forum last night in the St. Louis area that featured the Democratic and Libertarian nominees. A spokeswoman for Wagner accused the forum’s organizers, the League of Women Voters, of being biased against Republicans. And two Kansas City K-Mart stores along with one in St. Joseph will close by the end of the year as part of parent company Sears’ bankruptcy arrangement. Sears will shutter 142 Sears and K-Mart stores nationally.

