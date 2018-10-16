Bill Pollock Show–Charges filed after fan douses #Chiefs Hill with beer. #Mizzou to face top RB in the nation–Love thy neighbor but only if they have a key fob (PODCAST)

The daily podcast that focuses on sports and life in Missouri. Thanks for listening and please subscribe to my daily podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

The fan who threw a beer in the face of Chiefs’ wide receiver Tyreek Hill is facing two charges after Hill’s 75-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter. The fan was initially banned from Gillette Stadium only, but law enforcement later charged him with disorderly conduct and throwing an object at a sporting event.

Barry Odom said on St. Louis Radio 590 The Fan that wide receiver Emanuel Hall will not play this week. He’s missed the last two weeks with a groin injury but is still the team’s leading receiver with 18 catches and 430 yards.

Memphis has the nation’s top running back. Darrell Henderson leads all running back with 1133 yards. He’s averaging over ten yards per carry and rushed for 199 yards against Central Florida, coached by former Missouri coordinator Josh Heupel.

One chick, one dude…they live in the apartment complex in St. Louis. Instead of working together on a civil resolution that would take five minutes to solve, they both become strong headed stubborn leading to one of them losing their job. Its the hyper-sensitive world that’s become the norm.