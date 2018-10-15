MoDOT director: I-270 in St. Louis area “is in desperate need of repair” (AUDIO)

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) director says the agency is using nets on heavily-traveled I-270 in St. Louis County, to keep pieces of bridges from falling off. MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna made the announcement about the nets during last week’s meeting with planning partners in Jefferson City.

“It’s one of the oldest segments of our interstate system,” McKenna says. “It’s in desperate need of repair. We need to be working on that. We need to be working on it soon.”

I-270 loops around St. Louis, and connects with I-70, I-64, I-44 and I-55. McKenna describes I-270 as an “incredibly important aspect” to the region, Missouri and the nation. He says about $700 billion in products are moved on that highway annually.

“The age and condition of that infrastructure, on a given day we can have 140, 150,000 vehicles a day on that, and probably 25, 30% of that is commercial vehicles,” says McKenna.

He says passage of a ten-cent gasoline tax on the November ballot is crucial. Missouri’s gasoline tax hasn’t been increased since 1996. Missourians will cast ballots on Proposition D on November 6.

Missouri’s 21st century transportation system task force submitted a report to the Legislature in January, and recommended improvements on 270.

Click here to listen to Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) Director Patrick McKenna’s full interview with Missourinet’s Brian Hauswirth and KY-3 reporter Andrew Havranek, which was recorded on October 9, 2018 at Jefferson City’s McClung Park:

