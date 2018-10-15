Missourinet 7 a.m. News 10-15-2018

Top Stories: Rain-soaked rivers and creeks continue rising in Missouri, closing more than 80 roads and inundating farmland. The Missouri Department of Transportation says the road closures are mostly in the northwest part of the state, where nearly two dozen counties are under a flood warning. And three additional members of the elite Missouri Task Force 1 and their canines are heading for Florida to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael. The human remains search teams deployed yesterday morning. The sixteen members of the task force already in Florida continued to perform search and rescue operations in the Panama City area.

