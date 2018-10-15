High water leads to isolated road closures in Missouri

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) reports there are 26 road closures as of early Monday, mostly in the Northeast section near the Mississippi River.

MoDOT says the flooding is localized to the northeast region although additional flooding has closed roadways in western Missouri between Kansas City and St. Joseph. Most of the affected roads are lettered county highways.

Several state roads, including Missouri Route 94 north of St. Louis and Missouri Route 224 near Wellington and Lexington in the western portion of the state are closed.

MoDOT tells Missourinet the closures are minor compared to storms in 2017 that closed 300 roadways at one time.