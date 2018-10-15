Blues drop back-to-back games over the weekend

Andrew Cogliano took advantage of the power play and scored at 14:44 of the third period as the Ducks beat the Blues 3-2 in St. Louis. Jakob Silfverberg and Ben Street also lit the lamp for Anaheim, which got two assists from Hampus Lindholm. Ryan Miller finished with 29 saves as the Ducks improved to 4-1-and-1. Chad Johnson stopped 28-of-31 shots he faced in the loss.

Robert Bortuzzo left Sunday’s game with a lower-body injury and did not return. Head Coach Mike Yeo said Bortuzzo has been dealing with a nagging injury since training camp.

Alexander Steen and Tyler Bozak scored in the second to put the Blues ahead 2-1. St. Louis slipped to 1-2-and-2 after the team’s 4-3 loss to the Blackhawks in OT on Saturday night in Chicago. The Blues were nine seconds away from a shootout before Alex DeBrincat scored the game winner.

In that game, the Blues spotted the Hawks a 2-0 first-period lead.