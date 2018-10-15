Andy Reid: “We kind of shot ourselves in the foot” K.C. unbeaten no more. Chiefs lose shootout to Pats, Brady

The Kansas City Chiefs a 43-40 decision to the Patriots on a Stephen Gostkowski 28-yard field goal as time expired. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 352 yards and four touchdown passes, three of them to Tyreek Hill. Kareem Hunt rushed for 80 yards on 10 carries and caught five passes for 105 yards and a touchdown in defeat. Tremon Smith returned a kickoff 97 yards to set up a Chiefs’ fourth-quarter touchdown.

Tom Brady completed 11 of his first 15 passes as New England opened a 24-9 lead, but Mahomes engineered drives by moving out of the pocket and hitting some deep passes downfield. After starting the season with 14 touchdown passes compared to zero interceptions, Mahomes hit a small bump in the road, throwing four picks with no TDs. That changed Sunday night.

“The last two weeks it seems like we just can’t punch it in there and I feel like the second half we finally started getting it in the end zone,” Mahomes said.

There was only one punt in the game. For the second year in a row, the Chiefs started a season 5-0. Last year, they lost six of their final 11 games. “We will learn a lot from this game,” he said. “We kind of shot ourselves in the foot a little bit early and you can’t do that against a good football team.”

The teams combined for 946 yards. The Chiefs were held to just 94 rushing yards.

Center Mitch Morse was evaluated for a concussion in the second quarter and did not return.

The Chiefs return home this coming Sunday night against the Bengals.