Mizzou gives a strong effort, but Alabama skill too much

Tua Tagovailoa connected with Jerry Jeudy on an 81-yard touchdown pass on the second play of the game and No. 1 Alabama never looked back in a 39-10 victory over Missouri on Saturday night. Tagovailoa passed for 265 yards and three touchdowns before exiting with a leg injury. Jeudy finished with 147 yards on three catches as the Tide outgained Mizzou 564-212.

Drew Lock was 13 of 26 for 142 yards with a touchdown, but was picked off twice, fumbled deep in Mizzou territory and was tackled for a safety on the final play of the third quarter. Mizzou was without wide receivers Emmanuel Hall and Nate Brown for the second game in a row. Missouri linebacker Terez Hall was ejected for targeting in the second quarter after a hit on Damien Harris. Freshman WR Jalen Knox hauled in three passes for 61 yards and his second career TD.

Mizzou junior LB Cale Garrett tallied a season-high 12 tackles, just one shy of his career-high of 13, set against Texas is last year’s Texas Bowl. Mizzou limited Alabama to their lowest point total in seven games.

After starting the season with three wins, Mizzou is now 3-3 and host Memphis next Saturday for the Tigers’ homecoming.