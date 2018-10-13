Missouri State trims Sycamores in closing seconds

A four-yard touchdown pass from Peyton Huslig to Lorenzo Thomaswith 16 seconds left in the game lifted visiting Missouri State (4-2, 2-1 MVFC) to a 29-26 victory over Indiana State (2-4, 0-3 MVFC) Saturday in Terre Haute, IN. It was Thomas’ first career touchdown reception that lifted the Bears, who led 21-10 at the half, to their first road win of the year. Jeremiah Wilson grinded his way through the Sycamore defense for a two-point conversion moments later to give MSU the three-point lead.

Huslig finished 21-of-33 for 169 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.

The Bears return home next Saturday when they entertain Western Illinois at 2 p.m. at Robert W. Plaster Stadium on homecoming in Springfield. The WIU game kicks off a two-game MVFC home stand that also includes an Oct. 27 matchup with Southern Illinois.