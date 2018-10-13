Missouri high school football roundup from 10/12

Adrian 40, Jasper 14
Archie 32, Drexel 0
Ava 58, Cabool 12
Benton 28, Cameron 7
Blair Oaks 59, Osage 7
Blue Springs South 33, Park Hill South 3
Boonville 31, Hallsville 12
Buffalo 29, Fair Grove 22
Butler 14, Cole Camp 7
Camdenton 56, Rolla 13
Carl Junction 28, Branson 7
Carthage 42, Republic 26
Cassville 35, Reeds Spring 0
Center 42, St. Michael 7
Centralia 46, Hamilton (West Hancock), Ill. 0
Caminade 34, Poplar Bluff 13
Charleston 49, East Prairie 20
Chillicothe 40, St. Joseph Le Blond 33
Crest Ridge 49, Concordia 21
DeSmet 63, Central (Cape Girardeau) 0
Dexter 13, Central (Park Hills) 7
East Buchanan 32, North Platte 8
El Dorado Springs 28, Skyline 24
Excelsior Springs 28, Warrensburg 7
Father Tolton Regional Catholic 47, Warsaw 8
Fayette 32, Salisbury 15
Fort Osage 29, William Chrisman 14
Fort Scott, Kan. 28, Bolivar 27
Fox 49, Seckman 0
Francis Howell High 67, Holt 28
Fredericktown 48, Doniphan 8
Ft. Zumwalt East 40, Liberty (Wentzville) 31
Ft. Zumwalt South 35, Washington 21
Ft. Zumwalt West 36, Francis Howell Central 14
Gallatin 14, Princeton 7
Gateway 26, Carnahan 16
Grain Valley 51, Ruskin 14
Hannibal 42, Marshall 0
Harrisonville 41, Oak Grove 29
Hayti 32, Caruthersville 6
Hermann 40, Pacific 14
Hickman High School 21, Truman 0
Highland 21, Knox County 0
Hillcrest 30, Kickapoo 14
Hogan Prep 48, Northeast (Kansas City) 0
Holden 20, Carrollton 7
Hollister 20, Logan-Rogersville 14, OT
Jackson 56, Hillsboro 0
Jefferson (Festus) 56, Chaffee 6
Jefferson City 17, Battle 14
Jennings 50, Affton 10
Joplin 42, Nixa 7
Kearney 35, Raytown South 0
Kennett 49, Malden 0
King City/ Union Star 52, Albany 6
Kirksville 34, Moberly 32
Knob Noster 40, Richmond 28
Ladue Horton Watkins 35, Pattonville 7
Lafayette (St. Joseph) 28, St. Pius X (Kansas City) 0
Lamar 43, Nevada 6
Lathrop 39, Plattsburg 0
Lawson 20, Penney 0
Lebanon 70, Parkview 50
Lee’s Summit 34, Liberty North 30
Lee’s Summit North 42, Raymore-Peculiar 21
Lee’s Summit West 7, Blue Springs 6
Lexington 42, Lafayette County 0
Liberal 30, Rich Hill 0
Liberty (Mountain View) 54, Salem 7
Liberty 43, Central (St. Joseph) 7
Lighthouse Christian H.S.A. 56, Sherwood 8
Lincoln 10, Wellington-Napoleon 8
Lindbergh 30, Lafayette (Wildwood) 0
Lockwood 29, Greenfield 24
Lutheran North 56, Farmington 27
Lutheran South 20, Breese Mater Dei, Ill. 10
Macon 12, Palmyra 7
Marceline 14, Westran 12
Marionville 41, Ash Grove 0
Mark Twain 24, North Callaway 22
Marquette 13, Eureka 12
Marshfield 41, Aurora 18
Maryville 41, Savannah 7
Maysville/Winston 44, Putnam County 6
Mehlville 23, Parkway South 13
Mexico 49, Fulton 14
Mid-Buchanan 46, West Platte 8
Midway 28, Appleton City 0
Milan 6, South Harrison 0, OT
Milford/Cissna Park Co-op, Ill. 46, North Shelby 36
Monett 18, McDonald County 12
Monroe City 44, Clark County 20
Mound City 52, DeKalb 6
Mountain Grove 13, Houston 6
Mt. Vernon 36, Springfield Catholic 30
Neosho 21, Willard 14
Norborne 56, Northwest (Hughesville) 44
North County 22, Potosi 7
North Kansas City 54, Oak Park 14
Northwest (Cedar Hill) 27, Oakville 14
Odessa 48, Pleasant Hill 38
Orchard Farm 59, Warrenton 47
Orrick 84, Osceola 30
Parkway West 39, Parkway Central 30
Pattonsburg 66, KC East Christian 0
Pembroke Hill 12, Summit Christian Academy 10
Pierce City 44, Miller 12
Platte County 45, Winnetonka 20
South Nodaway 60, Stewartsville 26
Raytown 48, Belton 14
Ritenour 39, Rockwood Summit 35
Rock Bridge 52, Helias Catholic 28
Rock Port 40, South Holt 12
Roosevelt 54, Miller Career 36
Sarcoxie 27, Diamond 0
Schuyler County 36, Paris 12
Scotland County 48, Harrisburg 12
Scott City 20, Kelly 13
Seneca 55, East Newton 8
Sikeston 20, Central (New Madrid County) 8
Smith-Cotton 47, Clinton 7
Smithville 27, Grandview 6
South Callaway 41, Wright City 21
South Shelby 26, Brookfield 18
Southeast 20, East (Kansas City) 14
Southern Boone 56, California 16
Southwest (Livingston County) 56, North Nodaway 8
St. Charles West 40, St. Charles 6
St. Clair 42, Lutheran (St. Charles) 34
St. Francis Borgia 50, Festus 7
St. Joseph Christian 30, Braymer 8
St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) 17, Missouri Military Academy 0
St. Pius X (Festus) 46, Crystal City 8
St. Vincent 42, Grandview (Hillsboro) 0
Staley 17, Park Hill 14
Stanberry 24, Tarkio 20
Ste. Genevieve 14, DeSoto 0
Stockton 30, Pleasant Hope 0
Sullivan 47, Owensville 13
Sweet Springs 28, Lone Jack 0
Thayer 40, Willow Springs 0
Timberland 34, Ft. Zumwalt North 32
Tipton 36, Santa Fe 0
Trenton 32, Polo 28
Trinity 48, St. Louis University 0
Troy Buchanan 57, Francis Howell North 14
Union 41, St. James 3
Valle Catholic 47, Herculaneum 0
Van Horn 48, University Academy 12
Versailles 41, Eldon 24
Vianney 77, St. Mary’s (St. Louis) 31
Waynesville 53, Glendale 14
Webb City 42, Ozark 0
West Plains 70, Central (Springfield) 8
Westminster Christian Academy 57, Christian 14
Windsor (Imperial) 36, Cuba 24
Windsor 27, Slater 6
Winfield 35, Duchesne 0
Worth County 60, North Andrew 14
Missouri high school football roundup from 10/12
