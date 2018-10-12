Week 7–2018 High School Football Rankings

CLASS 6
1. CBC (12), 6-1, 120, 1
2. Eureka, 7-0, 105, 2
3. Rockhurst, 6-1, 96, 3
4. Lee’s Summit West, 6-1, 83, 5
5. DeSmet, 5-2, 68, 6
6. Rock Bridge, 5-2, 53, 7
7. Kirkwood, 5-2, 47, 4
8. Lee’s Summit North, 5-2, 38, 8
9. Pattonville, 6-1, 31, 9
10. Blue Springs, 5-2, 10, 10
Also receiving votes: Park Hill (5-2), 6; Francis Howell (5-2), 3
CLASS 5
1. Staley (10), 6-1, 118, 1
2. Fort Zumwalt North (2), 7-0, 109, 2
3. North Kansas City, 7-0, 87, 4
4. Vianney, 5-2, 84, 3
5. Carthage, 6-1, 78, 5
6. Jackson, 7-0, 63, 6
7. Raytown, 6-1, 45, 10
8. Battle, 4-3, 32, 7
9. Fox, 6-1, 21, 8
10. Lebanon, 5-2, 17, NR
Dropped out: No. 9 Fort Osage
Also receiving votes: Timberland (5-2), 4; Fort Osage (3-4), 2
CLASS 4
1. Webb City (12), 7-0, 120, 1
2. Ladue, 7-0, 107, 2
3. Kearney, 6-1, 96, 3
4. West Plains, 7-0, 83, 4
5. Platte County, 6-1, 68, 5
6. MICDS 6-1, 61, 6
7. Camdenton, 6-1, 49, 7
8. Smithville, 6-1, 40, 8
9. Excelsior Springs, 6-1, 16, NR
10. St. Francis Borgia, 6-1, 13, 9
Dropped out: No. 10 Rolla
Also receiving votes:Rolla (5-2), 5; Hannibal (5-2), 2
CLASS 3
1. Odessa (6), 7-0, 112, 1
2. Trinity (6), 5-2, 111, 2
3. Cardinal Ritter, 7-0, 100, 3
4. Maryville, 6-1, 85, 4
5. Cassville, 7-0, 70, 5
6. Mt. Vernon, 6-1, 55, 7
7. St. Clair, 6-1, 41, T8
T8. Springfield Catholic, 6-1, 37, T8
9. Southern Boone, 5-2, 26, 6
10. Reeds Spring, 5-2, 9, 10
Also receiving votes: Pleasant Hill (6-1), 6; Moberly (5-2), 5; Savannah (5-2), 2; Kennett, (6-1), 1
CLASS 2
1. Lamar (12), 7-0, 120, 1
2. Blair Oaks, 7-0, 105, 2
3. Lathrop, 7-0, 92, 3
4. Lutheran North, 4-3, 82, 4
5. Lawson, 6-1, 68, 5
6. Clark County, 6-1, 59, 6
7. Monroe City, 6-1, 54, 7
8. Macon, 5-2, 26, 10
9. Palmyra, 6-1, 20, 8
10. Ava, 6-1, 16, NR
Dropped out: No. 9 North Callaway
Also receiving votes: Lexington (6-1), 10; North Callaway (6-1), 6; Fair Grove (7-0), 2
CLASS 1
1. Hayti (7), 7-0, 111, 3
2. Westran (4), 6-1, 110, 2
3. Fayette, 6-1, 91, 4
4. East Buchanan (1), 6-1, 84, 1
5. Marceline, 6-1, 77, 5
6. Pierce City, 7-0, 56, 7
7. Lincoln, 6-1, 41, 8
8. Valle Catholic, 5-2, 33, 9
9. Cass-Midway, 7-0, 17, NR
10. Milan, 7-0, 16, NR
Dropped out: No. 6 Adrian, No. 10 Hamilton Penney
Also receiving votes: Hamilton-Penney (5-2), 14; Adrian (6-1), 10