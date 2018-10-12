Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / Sports / Week 7–2018 High School Football Rankings

Week 7–2018 High School Football Rankings

By

CLASS 6

1. CBC (12), 6-1, 120, 1

2. Eureka, 7-0, 105, 2

3. Rockhurst, 6-1, 96, 3

4. Lee’s Summit West, 6-1, 83, 5

5. DeSmet, 5-2, 68, 6

6. Rock Bridge, 5-2, 53, 7

7. Kirkwood, 5-2, 47, 4

8. Lee’s Summit North, 5-2, 38, 8

9. Pattonville, 6-1, 31, 9

10. Blue Springs, 5-2, 10, 10

Also receiving votes: Park Hill (5-2), 6; Francis Howell (5-2), 3

CLASS 5

1. Staley (10), 6-1, 118, 1

2. Fort Zumwalt North (2), 7-0, 109, 2

3. North Kansas City, 7-0, 87, 4

4. Vianney, 5-2, 84, 3

5. Carthage, 6-1, 78, 5

6. Jackson, 7-0, 63, 6

7. Raytown, 6-1, 45, 10

8. Battle, 4-3, 32, 7

9. Fox, 6-1, 21, 8

10. Lebanon, 5-2, 17, NR

Dropped out: No. 9 Fort Osage

Also receiving votes: Timberland (5-2), 4; Fort Osage (3-4), 2

CLASS 4

1. Webb City (12), 7-0, 120, 1

2. Ladue, 7-0, 107, 2

3. Kearney, 6-1, 96, 3

4. West Plains, 7-0, 83, 4

5. Platte County, 6-1, 68, 5

6. MICDS 6-1, 61, 6

7. Camdenton, 6-1, 49, 7

8. Smithville, 6-1, 40, 8

9. Excelsior Springs, 6-1, 16, NR

10. St. Francis Borgia, 6-1, 13, 9

Dropped out: No. 10 Rolla

Also receiving votes:Rolla (5-2), 5; Hannibal (5-2), 2

CLASS 3

1. Odessa (6), 7-0, 112, 1

2. Trinity (6), 5-2, 111, 2

3. Cardinal Ritter, 7-0, 100, 3

4. Maryville, 6-1, 85, 4

5. Cassville, 7-0, 70, 5

6. Mt. Vernon, 6-1, 55, 7

7. St. Clair, 6-1, 41, T8

T8. Springfield Catholic, 6-1, 37, T8

9. Southern Boone, 5-2, 26, 6

10. Reeds Spring, 5-2, 9, 10

Also receiving votes: Pleasant Hill (6-1), 6; Moberly (5-2), 5; Savannah (5-2), 2; Kennett, (6-1), 1

CLASS 2

1. Lamar (12), 7-0, 120, 1

2. Blair Oaks, 7-0, 105, 2

3. Lathrop, 7-0, 92, 3

4. Lutheran North, 4-3, 82, 4

5. Lawson, 6-1, 68, 5

6. Clark County, 6-1, 59, 6

7. Monroe City, 6-1, 54, 7

8. Macon, 5-2, 26, 10

9. Palmyra, 6-1, 20, 8

10. Ava, 6-1, 16, NR

Dropped out: No. 9 North Callaway

Also receiving votes: Lexington (6-1), 10; North Callaway (6-1), 6; Fair Grove (7-0), 2

CLASS 1

1. Hayti (7), 7-0, 111, 3

2. Westran (4), 6-1, 110, 2

3. Fayette, 6-1, 91, 4

4. East Buchanan (1), 6-1, 84, 1

5. Marceline, 6-1, 77, 5

6. Pierce City, 7-0, 56, 7

7. Lincoln, 6-1, 41, 8

8. Valle Catholic, 5-2, 33, 9

9. Cass-Midway, 7-0, 17, NR

10. Milan, 7-0, 16, NR

Dropped out: No. 6 Adrian, No. 10 Hamilton Penney

Also receiving votes: Hamilton-Penney (5-2), 14; Adrian (6-1), 10