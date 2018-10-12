Perron’s hat trick leads Blues to first win of the season

David Perron completed a hat trick with two second-period power-play goals as the Blues topped the Flames 5-3 in St. Louis. Perron talks about the team not panicking after losing their first two games.

Alexander Steen and Joel Edmundson also scored for St. Louis. Brayden Schenn contributed three assists for the Blues who travel to Chicago for a game Saturday night. Schenn talks about his linemate Perron.

James Neal gave Calgary a short-lived 1-0 lead in the first, but St. Louis reeled off the next five goals. Mikael Backlund and Derek Ryan scored in the third period for Calgary, which dropped to 2-2-and-0.