Missourinet 7 a.m. News 10-12-2018

Top Stories: A criminal complaint in federal court has been filed against a St. Louis University doctor. 47-year-old Ashu Joshi is accused of child pornography after taking and sending sexually explicit photos and videos of himself with a 16-year-old from Kentucky. And Kansas City Councilwoman Jolie Justus announced yesterday in a video that she’s running for mayor. She thanked former Secretary of State and U.S. Senate candidate Jason Kander, who dropped out of the race last week to seek treatment for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. Justus said, “I’m in it to win it,” she said.

