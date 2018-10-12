Hit Neflix series Ozark will return for a third season

The Hollywood Reporter says the Netflix drama Ozark will be back for another cycle of 10 episodes, likely in 2019. The pickup comes after Ozark released its second season on Aug. 31st.

The first season was a breakout among critics. Jason Bateman earned Emmy nominations for lead actor and directing.

The series revolves around financial planner Marty Byrde played by Bateman and his wife, Wendy, and their family’s sudden relocation from the suburbs of Chicago to a summer resort community at the Lake of the Ozarks as they navigate life within a dangerous drug cartel.

No details have been released about the story line, but viewers know when season 2 ended there were still a lot of loose ends and big things happening to the Byrd family.

By J.T. Gerlt of Missourinet affiliate KTKS in Osage Beach