Chiefs defense nicked up against a Pats offense that’s in a groove

The unbeaten Chiefs will practice today for a Sunday night showdown with the Patriots in Foxborough. After starting the season 1-and-2, New England has scored 76 points in beating Miami and Indianapolis in its last two games. The game will feature two of the top tight ends — Rob Gronkowski of the Pats and Travis Kelce of the Chiefs. The Chiefs and the LA Rams are the only unbeatens in the NFL at 5-and-0.

>>Chiefs Add Thomas To Injury List

The Chiefs added kick returner and wide receiver De’Anthony Thomas to their injury report as limited with a leg injury. Safeties Eric Murray and Eric Berry remain on the did not practice list. In their absence, that will mean more playing time for Jordan Lucas. Rookie and second-round pick Breeland Speaks could start at linebacker with Tanoh Kpassagnon and Justin Houston still sidelined with injuries.