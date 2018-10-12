Bill Pollock Show–Why I like Wainwright in ’19 for the #STLCards – Drew Lock trying too hard? #Mizzou – First loss for #ChiefsKingdom (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to my daily podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

I think signing Adam Wainwright is a good low-risk, high-reward potential move. I like it.

Drew Lock admits he tries to do too much sometimes. If that happens at Bama it’s gonna get ugly.

Injuries on defense, Tom Brady heating up, it’s all lining up for a Chiefs loss.

Plus, Yeo What’s Up? Hear from coach after the Blues win and our baseball expert Jeff Wilder breaks down NLCS and ALCS