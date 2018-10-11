Wainwright will be back for one more year with the Cardinals

Missourinet

Adam Wainwright will return to the St. Louis Cardinals for 2019 season.

Wainwright made just eight starts in 2018 and finished with a 4.46 ERA. Wainwright’s individual numbers have been down since his 20-win season in 2014.

Wainwright started just four games in 2015 and pitched out of the bullpen for a team that won 100-games and won the NL Central Division. The following season, made 33 starts and finished 13-9 with a 4.62 ERA. In 2017, his ERA soared to 5.11 but the club hit behind their veteran giving him a 12-5 record.

Wainwright went 25-14 over two seasons of ’16 and ’17.

Wainwright turned 37 on August 30th.