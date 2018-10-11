Wainwright will be back for one more year with the Cardinals

Adam Wainwright will return to the St. Louis Cardinals for 2019 season.

ONE MORE YEAR! The #STLCards have agreed to terms with veteran pitcher @UncleCharlie50 on a one-year contract for next season. Wainwright will enter his 15th season with the Cardinals in 2019, matching Bob Forsch for the third-most as a pitcher in a Redbirds uniform. pic.twitter.com/pf23XN3jgS — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) October 11, 2018

Wainwright made just eight starts in 2018 and finished with a 4.46 ERA. Wainwright’s individual numbers have been down since his 20-win season in 2014.

Wainwright started just four games in 2015 and pitched out of the bullpen for a team that won 100-games and won the NL Central Division. The following season, made 33 starts and finished 13-9 with a 4.62 ERA. In 2017, his ERA soared to 5.11 but the club hit behind their veteran giving him a 12-5 record.

Wainwright went 25-14 over two seasons of ’16 and ’17.

Wainwright turned 37 on August 30th.