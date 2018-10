Thanks for listening and please subscribe to my daily podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

My guest is Eli Gold, the voice of the Alabama Crimson Tide. He has more ties to the state of Missouri than you would expect. He’s been part of St. Louis Blues broadcasts and every Saturday during the fall, before Crimson Tide fans hear his calls on the radio, his voice comes through Jefferson City. I’ll explain. I think you’ll enjoy our visit.