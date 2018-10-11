Bama’s Tua practicing with a sprained knee

Crimson Tide starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is hobbled with a sprained knee he suffered last Saturday at Arkansas. Head coach Nick Saban said yesterday that Tua hasn’t missed any reps in practice, but how effective the Heisman Trophy front-runner is this week remains a question.

Tua has thrown for 1,495 yards with 18 touchdowns and no interceptions. He’s completing 75.2 percent of his passes, only missed on 25 pass attempts.

Optimism should be curbed for Tiger fans. If Tua struggles at all, Saban has former SEC Offensive Player of the Year, Jalen Hurts on the bench. He’s 26-2 as a starter and has thrown five touchdowns and one pick in six games this season.