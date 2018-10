The Ellen Degeneres Show paid a visit to head football coach Howard Brown and his players from McCluer South-Berkeley High School in Ferguson, Mo. at the end of her show on Tuesday. The players lCoachaoch Brown who has paid out of his own pocket for food, uniforms and gear. As you’ll hear, many consider Coach B their father.

Ellen told the team that a new TV show called All American on the CW was inspired by their story. Their reaction is priceless when they see the big check!