Missourinet 7 a.m. News 10-10-2018

Top Stories: Heavy rain across the middle portion of Missouri is posing flood threats. The Kansas City area is in under a flood warning while Columbia and Jefferson City are under the same condition from today through Monday afternoon and St. Louis will have a flood warning until further notice beginning tomorrow. Municipal utility electric line crews from Missouri are on their way to Florida to perform recovery work in the wake of Hurricane Michael. 47-line workers involving crews from Carthage, Columbia, Hannibal, Higginsville, Independence, Macon, Nixa, Poplar Bluff, and Waynesville are responding.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

