Missourinet 7 a.m. News 10-9-2018

Top Stories: The Missouri Task Force One emergency response operation is sending a 16-person Swiftwater Rescue Team to Florida in support of Hurricane Michael. The group from mid-Missouri’s Boone County Fire Protection District will arrive at Elgin Air Force Base by 6 a.m. tomorrow. And Heavy rain is bringing flood danger across the middle portion of Missouri this week. The Kansas City area is under a Flash Flood Warning until 4 p.m. today while Columbia and Jefferson City will have the same conditions beginning at 7 a.m. tomorrow, and St. Louis gets a Flash Flood Warning Thursday evening.

