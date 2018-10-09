Missourinet

Your source for Missouri News and Sports

You are here: Home / News / Missourinet 7 a.m. News 10-9-2018

Missourinet 7 a.m. News 10-9-2018

By

Top Stories:  The Missouri Task Force One emergency response operation is sending a 16-person Swiftwater Rescue Team to Florida in support of Hurricane Michael.  The group from mid-Missouri’s Boone County Fire Protection District will arrive at Elgin Air Force Base by 6 a.m. tomorrow.  And Heavy rain is bringing flood danger across the middle portion of Missouri this week.  The Kansas City area is under a Flash Flood Warning until 4 p.m. today while Columbia and Jefferson City will have the same conditions beginning at 7 a.m. tomorrow, and St. Louis gets a Flash Flood Warning Thursday evening.