Judge strikes down key portions of Missouri’s voter ID law

A Missouri judge has left the state’s 2016 voter ID in place after a court challenge but has stripped several of its major provisions. A group led by the left-leaning voting rights organization Priorities USA sued to have the statute thrown out.

Although Cole County Circuit Judge Richard Callahan declined to overturn the law, he did side with key arguments in the lawsuit.

The ruling does away with the requirement that those who don’t present photo ID at the polls sign an affidavit. It also forbids the state from advertising or distributing information that photo ID’s are required to vote. It further bars publicizing materials that tell voters they’ll be asked to show photo ID without stipulating the other forms of ID that can be used.

In his decision, Callahan said print messages issued by the state clearly lead voters to believe they must present a photo ID to vote when the state conceded no such requirement exists. He noted several local election officials also thought there was such a requirement, based on their websites and training materials.

Callahan said the affidavit, on its face, is contradictory and misleading.

The document says the voter acknowledges that he or she doesn’t possess a photo ID and states that he or she is required to present approved photo ID in order to vote. It also specifies that the person signing the document does so under penalty of perjury.

Callahan called the affidavit an “outright misstatement of law.”

The decision comes less than four weeks before November’s election which includes a closely watched race between Missouri’s Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill and Republican challenger Josh Hawley, which could play a pivotal role in determining which party controls the upper house of Congress.