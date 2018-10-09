Bill Pollock Show–Saban pours it on thick for #Mizzou – Bad for Native American pro teams (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to my daily podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

Nick Saban goes over the top calling Alabama’s matchup with Mizzou “by far the biggest challenge.”

If you cheer for a team with a Native American themed nickname, Monday was a rough day.

October is Rett Syndrome Awareness Month. This rare disease affects 1 out of 10,000 females, and as few as 1 out of 1,000,000 males. While the numbers of lives impacted may be small, Rett syndrome packs a powerful punch. It’s like living with autism, Parkinson’s, cerebral palsy, epilepsy and an anxiety disorder all in one. Jay Murry, voice of Wash U, will test the limits of his body as he helps raise awareness to Rett.

