Angler’s first time at Lake of the Ozarks leads to $100k in bass tournament money

A rainy weekend at the Lake of the Ozarks didn’t stop some 3,000 amateur anglers from participating in the Midwest Fishing Tournament’s Big Bass Bash. During the rainiest part of the weekend, Sunday afternoon, Oliver Ngy from the state of California hooked a 6.82 pounder – the biggest catch of the contest. The monster led to Ngy taking home more than $100,000 in prize money.

Ngy’s bass edged out the 2nd-place fish by .01 lbs. Around the same time Ngy was catching his winner, Travis Meyer landed a 6.81-lb bass.

It was Ngy’s first time ever fishing at Lake of the Ozarks, but Ngy is well-known in the angler community as a big bass fisherman. Ngy’s largest catch ever was a 17-pound largemouth bass on a lake in northern California.

The Big Bass Bash is held twice a year—April and October—at Lake of the Ozarks.

J.T. Gerlt of Missourinet affiliate KTKS in Osage Beach contributed to this story.