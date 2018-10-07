Columbus Day is a federal and Missouri holiday

Monday is Columbus Day, which is a federal, Missouri and county holiday.

The holiday celebrates the anniversary of Christopher Columbus’ arrival in the Americas in 1492.

Most federal, state and county offices are closed Monday, except for emergency services such as the Missouri State Highway Patrol, sheriff’s offices and state prisons.

County courthouses in Missouri are closed. Most banks and financial institutions are also closed, and there will be no regular mail delivery.

Democratic President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed legislation into law in 1934, making Columbus Day a federal holiday. It’s been observed on the second Monday in October, since 1970.

Columbus Day is one of 12 Missouri state holidays.

The issue has been controversial in some parts of the country in recent years. The “New York Times” profiled the issue in a Friday story. The headline reads “Why Italian-Americans Still Fiercely Defend Columbus Day.”

