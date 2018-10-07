Chiefs flagged for multiple personal foul penalties, two players ejected

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was not happy with the lack of discipline from his players. The Chiefs were flagged five times for personal fouls including the ejections of two players–defensive lineman Chris Jones and linebacker Dee Ford.

Jones was ejected for throwing a punch at one of Jacksonville’s players during the third quarter. Ford was kicked out in the fourth quarter for taunting quarterback Blake Bortles after he was pushed down out of bounds. It was Ford’s second penalty of game, leading to the ejection.

In the second quarter, Jones picked off Bortles for a touchdown.

The Chiefs were penalized 11 times for a total of 105 yards. Kansas City beat Jacksonville 30-14 to improve to 5-0.