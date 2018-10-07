Chiefs defense steps up when Mahomes has a ho-hum game (by his standards)

Chiefs Kingdom has really raised the bar for 2nd-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes. His performance wasn’t anywhere close to the disappointing game put up by Jacksonville’s Blake Bortles, but yet it felt like Mahomes struggled in the Chiefs 30-14 win. He certainly wasn’t as sharp as he was the first four games.

However, with his top running back, Leonard Fournette out with a hamstring injury, Bortles went 33-of-61 for 430 yards with a touchdown and four interceptions as he was forced to throw often after the Chiefs jumped out to a 20-0 lead.

Mahomes still threw for 313 yards and ran for a touchdown, but he also threw his first two picks of the season and didn’t find the end zone through the air.

In addition to winning the turnover battle 5-2, the defense harassed Bortles all day. He was sacked five times and the Chiefs were credited with 11 hurries.