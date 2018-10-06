VIDEO: Mistakes mount as Mizzou falls late to USC

South Carolina’s Parker White hit a 33-yard field goal with two seconds remaining to stun the Missouri Tigers in a 37-35 win for the Gamecocks in Columbia, South Carolina. With the loss, Mizzou drops to 0-2 in SEC and 3-2 overall.

The Tigers took a 35-34 lead with 1:15 to play on a 57-yard field goal from Tucker McCann. This came after play continued following a one hour-fifteen minute lightning delay.

Mizzou led 23-14 and outgained USC 321-149 in the first half. However, the second half started in a rain shower, then downpour as mistakes and penalties multiplied for the Tigers who were outscored 17-0 during the rain. Head coach Barry Odom called it a bizarre game and saying the Tigers didn’t make enough plays. That’s an understatement.

Some of the numbers:

4-of-16 on third down conversions

2 interceptions

10 penalties for 85 yards

Odom is correct in calling it a bizarre game from the standpoint, Mizzou rushed for 286 yards, gaining 6.2 yards per carry, but USC backup quarterback Michael Scarnecchia threw for three touchdowns in his first college start. Drew Lock looked lost in the rain. He threw an ill-advised pick-six deep in his own territory,

Lock also fumbled a snap, overthrew his tight end Albert O in the end zone for a potential touchdown, underthrew Albert O on a potential game-tying two-point conversion.

Wide receivers Emanuel Hall and Nate Brown did not make the trip. Barry Odom stated on Tuesday both players would be ready to play, but a decision was made on Thursday that neither was healthy enough to play.

Lock didn’t get much help. Johnathon Johnson dropped a potential touchdown in the first half.

Mizzou also missed out on scoring touchdowns in the red zone. Missouri had five trips inside the USC 20 in the first half and came away with only two touchdowns, settling for three field goals from McCann.

The turning point of the game came in the third quarter. South Carolina scored a touchdown to pull to within 23-21. A potential 70-yard touchdown run by Damarea Crockett was called back at the ten-yard line when replay officials overturned the call, ruling Crockett’s right foot stepped out of bounds. TV replays made the play appear inconclusive.

The Tigers were flagged for three penalties including an unsportsmanlike call that backed the Tigers to USC’s 34. Punter Corey Fatony muffed the snap in heavy rain, giving USC the ball at their own 46. Carolina kicked a field goal on that possession to take the lead.