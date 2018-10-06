Missouri High School football roundup from Friday 10/5

Archie 35, Rich Hill 12
Ava 33, Thayer 0
Belton 42, Oak Park 16
Blair Oaks 56, Southern Boone 17
Blue Springs 28, Liberty North 26
Bolivar 60, Clinton 0
Boonville 34, Eldon 21
Bowling Green 54, Wright City 19
Buffalo 48, Sherwood 20
Camdenton 68, Glendale 34
Cardinal Ritter 40, St. Francis Borgia 35
Carthage 50, Willard 24
Cassville 50, Nevada 8
Center 61, Independence (Kan.) 8
Central (Park Hills) 42, Perryville 7
Centralia 41, South Shelby 14
Chaffee 33, Doniphan 20
Chaminade 30, St. Louis University 13
Charleston 58, Malden 38
Christian 46, Duchesne 3
Christian Brothers College 70, Vianney 28
Clark County 30, Palmyra 8
Cole Camp 28, Tipton 18
Concordia 28, Lone Jack 21
Crest Ridge 27, Sweet Springs 6
Cuba 53, Missouri Military Academy 0
DeKalb 68, South Nodaway 22
DeSmet 42, Jefferson City 7
DeSoto 14, Hillsboro 8
Diamond 46, Pleasant Hope 6
East (Kansas City) 42, Northeast (Kansas City) 12
El Dorado Springs 26, Warsaw 14
Eureka 42, Kirkwood 28
Excelsior Springs 47, Oak Grove 17
Fair Grove 46, Butler 6
Farmington 24, Sikeston 6
Fayette 54, Harrisburg 12
Festus 32, Pacific 14
Francis Howell 50, Francis Howell North 7
Ft. Zumwalt North 30, Ft. Zumwalt East 12
Ft. Zumwalt South 23, Liberty (Wentzville) 20
Grandview 26, Raytown South 7
Greenfield 39, Ash Grove 7
Hallsville 49, California 0
West Hancock (Ill.) 52, Highland 15
Hannibal 41, Moberly 21
Hayti 38, Scott City 0
Hazelwood Central 42, Ritenour 32
Herculaneum 30, Crystal City 0
Hogan Prep 57, Marshall 19
Holden 33, Richmond 26
Hollister 16, Aurora 13
Houston 48, Willow Springs 7
Jackson 63, Poplar Bluff 20
Jasper 47, Osceola 8
Jefferson (Festus) 48, Grandview (Hillsboro) 7
Joplin 49, Ozark 9
Kearney 31, Grain Valley 7
Kelly 50, Metro-East Lutheran (Ill.) 0
Kennett 44, Dexter 0
Kickapoo 49, Central (Springfield) 6
King City 56, Braymer 0
Kirksville 37, Mexico 7
Lafayette (St. Joseph) 48, Cameron 6
Lafayette County 56, Knob Noster 20
Lamar 45, McDonald County 13
Lathrop 76, North Platte 6
Lawson 72, East Buchanan 22
Lebanon 43, Rolla 8
Lee’s Summit North 42, Lee’s Summit 0
Lee’s Summit West 52, Liberty 47
Lexington 52, Carrollton 0
Liberal 46, Appleton City 14
Liberal 46, Appleton City 14
Liberty (Mountain View) 28, Cabool 26
Lincoln 49, Santa Fe 0
Lindbergh 46, Webster Groves 3
Louisiana 44, Paris 14
Lutheran (St. Charles) 54, Bishop DuBourg 6
Lutheran North 65, John Burroughs 0
Macon 25, Brookfield 14
Marceline 41, Salisbury 0
Mark Twain 41, Clopton 26
Marshfield 31, Reeds Spring 21
Maryville 82, Bishop LeBlond 8
Mehlville 44, Riverview Gardens 8
Mid-Buchanan 47, Plattsburg 7
Midway 24, Adrian 0
Milan 16, Gallatin 7
Miller 27, Lockwood 8
Monett 35, East Newton 6
Monroe City 34, Helias Catholic 28
Montgomery County 40, North Callaway 34
Mound City 64, South Holt 28
Mountain Grove 14, Salem 13
Mt. Vernon 37, Seneca 14
NOAH (Okla.) 39, Lighthouse Christian 36
Neosho 35, Carl Junction 12
Nixa 18, Branson 14
Norborne 84, Chilhowee 38
North Andrew 62, Albany 28
North County 54, Windsor (Imperial) 26
North Kansas City 34, Hickman 20
Odessa 56, Warrensburg 21
Orchard Farm 41, St. Charles 29
Park Hill 35, Blue Springs South 0
Park Hill South 46, Truman 13
Parkview 56, Hillcrest 28
Parkway North 36, Lafayette (Wildwood) 30
Pattonsburg 62, Worth County 42
Pattonsburg 62, Worth County 42
Pattonville 27, Marquette 10
Penney 50, West Platte 13
Pierce City 34, St. Michael 16
Platte County 36, Raymore-Peculiar 35
Pleasant Hill 48, Harrisonville 0
Portageville 52, East Prairie 28
Potosi 24, New Madrid 18
Princeton 16, Maysville 0
Putnam County 20, Polo 6
Raytown 42, Fort Osage 35
Red Bud(Ill.) 46, Brentwood 24
Rock Bridge 49, Smith-Cotton 0
Rockhurst 28, Battle 0
Rockwood Summit 42, Parkway South 10
Sarcoxie 29, Marionville 22
Savannah 57, Chillicothe 13
Scotland County 35, Knox County 0
Seckman 53, McCluer 16
Smithville 48, Winnetonka 13
South Callaway 69, Van-Far 0
South Harrison 38, Trenton 20
Southeast 20, Fulton 13
Southwest (Livingston County) 69, Rock Port 20
Springfield Catholic 31, Logan-Rogersville 0
St. Charles West 41, Central (Cape Girardeau) 27
St. Clair 36, Hermann 6
St. James 36, Sullivan 22
St. Joseph Christian 28, Orrick 26
St. Mary’s (St. Louis) 44, Tolton Catholic 42 (ot)
St. Pius X (Festus) 32, St. Vincent 27
St. Pius X (Kansas City) 41, Benton 21
Staley 48, Central (St. Joseph) 0
Stanberry 52, North Shelby 8
Ste. Genevieve 54, Fredericktown 17
Stockton 28, Forsyth 6
Strafford 38, Skyline 14
Summit Christian Academy 38, Van Horn 12
Tarkio 52, Stewartsville 6
Timberland 41, Washington 7
Trinity Catholic 61, Miller Career 6
Union 42, Owensville 14
Valle Catholic 57, Bayless 12
Versailles 29, Osage 13
Webb City 51, Republic 12
Wellington-Napoleon 41, St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) 8
West Plains 44, Waynesville 13
Westran 40, Schuyler County 0
William Chrisman 52, Ruskin 6
Windsor 41, University Academy 14
Winfield 43, Warrenton 42 (ot)
Missouri High School football roundup from Friday 10/5
Archie 35, Rich Hill 12