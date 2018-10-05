Missourinet 7 a.m. News 10-5-2018

Top Stories: A wrongful death lawsuit over a developmentally disabled Missouri man whose body was found inside concrete after he went missing from a supported living home has been settled. An attorney the agreement provides adequate money for the family of Carl DeBrodie and ways to improve oversight of care for people in supported living homes. And a woman in Guthrie, Oklahoma has been arrested after allegedly trying to hire multiple people to kill her ex-boyfriend in Lee’s Summit near Kansas City. Police say 20-year-old Avalone Fishback is charged with solicitation of murder in the first degree.

