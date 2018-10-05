LISTEN: Yeo: “We have to stop missing the net” #STLBlues season opener ends on a sour note.

Connor Hellebuyck made 41 saves to help the Jets beat the Blues 5-1 in the season opener at the Enterprise Center. Winnipeg scored four times in the third period to lead 5-0. Vince Dunn lit the lamp later in the third to break up the shutout for St. Louis. The Blues are back at home tomorrow night to face the Blackhawks.

Patrik Laine, Kyle Connor and Blake Wheeler each had a goal and an assist, and Adam Lowry and Brandon Tanev scored for Winnipeg.

Winnipeg scored three third-period goals in a 1:44 span on consecutive shots. Goalie Jake Allen says he felt great early on.

St. Louis lost despite outshooting the Jets 42-25. Head coach Mike Yeo’s message is simple.