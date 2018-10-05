Lindenwood University switching athletic conferences from MIAA to GLVC

The Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) announced on Thursday that Lindenwood University has been admitted to the Conference as its 16th member institution, following a vote of approval by the GLVC Council of Presidents on Oct. 2. Lindenwood will formally join the GLVC on July 1, 2019.

While Lake of the Ozarks and Truman are great lakes in their own right, it still takes a few hours to get from our state to the closest Great Lake, Michigan. However, D-II schools from Missouri dominate the conference. The current members of the GLVC are: Bellarmine University (Louisville, Ky.), Drury University (Springfield, Mo.), University of Illinois Springfield (Springfield, Ill.), University of Indianapolis (Indianapolis, Ind.), Lewis University (Romeoville, Ill.), Maryville University (St. Louis, Mo.), McKendree University (Lebanon, Ill.), Missouri University of Science & Technology (Rolla, Mo.), University of Missouri-St. Louis (St. Louis, Mo.), Quincy University (Quincy, Ill.), Rockhurst University (Kansas City, Mo.), University of Southern Indiana (Evansville, Ind.), Truman State University (Kirksville, Mo.), and William Jewell College (Liberty, Mo).

“Lindenwood will be a terrific addition to the GLVC. We are fortunate to have attracted such a quality institution that is located in the heart of the league’s geographic footprint,” said GLVC Commissioner Jim Naumovich. “Their commitment to the academic success and graduation of student-athletes, expansive sport sponsorship, outstanding facilities, stable enrollment, strong fiscal standing, and an engaged leadership team are but some of the positive attributes that the institution brings to the GLVC. We are excited to welcome the Lions for the 2019-20 season.”

Lindenwood has been competing in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA) since the 2012-13 academic year, which was its provisional season under the NCAA Division II banner after reclassifying from NAIA. The Lions have captured 11 MIAA regular season or tournament titles in the sports of baseball, women’s basketball, men’s cross country, men’s golf, men’s soccer, and wrestling.

Lindenwood currently fields teams in all 22 sports the GLVC sponsors, in addition to women’s lacrosse and field hockey under the NCAA Division II banner. The Lions also sponsor men’s volleyball and women’s ice hockey and gymnastics at the NCAA National Collegiate level, as well as 25 non-NCAA sports.