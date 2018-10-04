Serial killer reportedly murdered mother and daughter in rural Missouri town in 1998

A mother and daughter who were brutally killed more than 20 years ago in southeast Missouri’s Bootheel were reportedly murdered by a serial killer.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and the sheriff’s department in southeast Missouri’s New Madrid County have called a news conference for Friday morning in New Madrid.

38-year-old Sherri and 12-year-old Megan Scherer were shot to death inside their Portageville home on March 28, 1998.

The case has been unsolved until now, and state troopers say the identified suspect is dead.

Investigators assigned to the Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control (DDCC) and New Madrid County Sheriff Terry Stevens will brief reporters Friday at 10 a.m. at the New Madrid County Courthouse. They’ll announce that DNA has identified a suspect in the murders.

The DDCC is the investigative branch of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Criminal Investigation Bureau.

Missourinet television partner KFVS reports the suspect is a serial killer, who also raped and murdered 28-year-old Genevieve Zitricki in Greenville, South Carolina in 1990.

The “Greenville News” reported in 2017 that DNA found at the South Carolina scene matched DNA from a 1998 double murder in southeast Missouri, and a shooting in Dyersville, Tennessee.

The FBI has also been investigating the murders in both Missouri and South Carolina.

KFVS reports the methods used to track the suspect down are new to law enforcement in southeast Missouri and across the nation.

