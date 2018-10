Top Stories: A 2.1 magnitude earthquake shook near southeast Missouri’s Marston last evening. The United States Geological Survey says the tremor was centered about 23 miles from Sikeston just before 7 pm. And the son of the founder of the popular southwest Missouri restaurant Lambert’s Cafe has pleaded not guilty to child sex trafficking. Fifty-year-old Benjamin Lambert is accused of paying two children to participate in a sex act and for filming sexual contact involving the two children.

