Proposition D spokesman: Gas tax boost would create jobs, send money to Missouri’s Main Street

In November, Missouri voters will decide if the state’s gas tax should increase by 2.5-cents per gallon annually over four years. The money generated would help to fund road improvements and Missouri State Highway Patrol road enforcement. The measure – referred to as Proposition D – is estimated to raise about $412 million annually.

Missouri’s gas tax has not been increased since 1996. The state currently has the 49th lowest state motor fuel tax in the nation but has the 7th largest state highway system in America.

Scott Charton, the spokesman for Safer MO, the group leading the cause, spoke during the campaign’s recent kickoff in Branson.

“Proposition D will help us fix our roads and bridges. It will create jobs and it brings money right back to Main Street in communities like Joplin,” he told Missourinet affiliate KZRG in Joplin.

State Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard, R-Joplin, is another who supports the initiative.

“If you have an out of balanced tire or have a flat on a road that’s not maintained, that could cost you what this tax would be for ten years,” said Richard.

The effort has plenty of bipartisan support. The Missouri Legislature passed the measure during this year’s regular session. Groups and officials supporting it include the Missouri Chamber of Commerce, labor unions, the Missouri State Troopers Association, agricultural groups led by Missouri Farm Bureau, the Missouri Association of REALTORS, the Missouri Municipal League, the Missouri Association of Counties, Gov. Mike Parson, Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe, U.S. Sens. Claire McCaskill and Roy Blunt and many other public officials.

