Missourinet 7 a.m. News 10-3-2018

Top Stories: The Board of Alderman in southwest Missouri’s Branson have decided to delay moving forward on a proposed memorial monument in honor of 17 people who died in July’s duck boat tragedy on Lake Taneycomo. There’s disagreement on exactly where to situate the memorial. And Southwest Airlines is looking to vastly expand its baggage claim area at St. Louis Lambert Airport. KTVI reports the Airport Commission will consider the $23 million proposal today after the airline has aggressively expanded flights to St. Louis over the past several years.

