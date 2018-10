A lawsuit over the Rams’ move from St. Louis to Los Angeles can proceed. A Missouri appeals court rejected another attempt by the NFL to avoid a courtroom showdown over the relocation. The Rams and the NFL’s 32 owners are fighting a 2017 lawsuit filed by the St. Louis Regional Convention and Sports Complex Authority, St. Louis and St. Louis County. The suit claims the move resulted in a breach of contract and unjust enrichment by the Rams, the NFL and its owners.

