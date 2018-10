Top Stories: The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal of the Missouri Supreme Court’s reprimand against Platte County Prosecutor Eric Zahnd. Missouri’s high court reprimanded but did not suspend Zahnd in May for publicly naming some residents who defended a convicted child sex offender. And attorneys for the owner of a Duck Boat that sank, killing 17 people near Branson in July, have filed to have some federal lawsuits against it dismissed.

