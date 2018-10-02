Mahomes rallies Chiefs with two late TD drives

Patrick Mahomes went 13-of-16 passing for 151 yards and a two-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce in two-fourth quarter drives to rally the Chiefs to a 27-23 win over the Denver Broncos.

It was Mahomes’ first fourth quarter comeback of his career. He led the Chiefs to a game winning field goal in a tie game at Denver in his first career start last year in week 17.

Mahomes showed off his arm (or arms) on the second TD drive. On a 3rd and five, Mahomes rolled to his left and under pressure switched hands and tossed a left-handed completion to Tyreek Hill.

“It’s all situational,” Mahomes said of his off balance throws. “There are times you can extend the play and give your receivers the chance to make plays, and there are times you need to stay within the pocket and just take what’s there.”

Mahomes also connected on plays of 32 and 38, including a 3rd and 7 completion that shouldn’t have happened. The play clock reached zero before the ball was snapped. The whistle never blew and the Chiefs kept the drive alive.

Many will be critical of the defense which was victimized on the ground. Phillip Lindsey and Royce Freeman, combined for 136 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, but in between fourth quarter drives by Mahomes they held Denver to a three-and-out has on Denver’s final drive forced four straight stops.

Granted Denver quarterback Case Keenum missed an open receiver on third down that would have been the game winning touchdown and there was a 35-yard connection from Keenum to his tight end on that last series, but KC’s defense held up enough and in this era of NFL parity many times it takes just one stop late in a game to seal the deal.

The 4-0 Chiefs have a two-game lead in the AFC West race over the Broncos and the Chargers.

The Chiefs extended their winning streak to six games against the Broncos. Kansas City has won 18 of its past 19 divisional games.