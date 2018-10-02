Bill Pollock Show–Is there room on the Mahomes bandwagon? The Ladue Lawsuit, parents cry foul over kid getting cut (PODCAST)

Thanks for listening and please subscribe to my daily podcast on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Sound Cloud and Facebook

Maybe I was wrong saying it wasn’t a good move to draft Patrick Mahomes last year? They really could have used a couple of defensive players and the first round draft picks the Chiefs gave up would have been nice, but Mahomes is proving he’s in a class all by himself.

Wild Card preview. What the Cubs need to survive and advance as they face a relatively unknown pitcher from the Rockies who has put together a great final two months of the season.

The Ladue Lawsuit. Junior gets cut from varsity soccer team, parents sue the school district. On one hand, this is absolutely ridiculous, but on the other, the family brings up some valid points.