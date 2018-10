Top Stories: A missing man from southeast Missouri’s Dexter was found dead near his home on Sunday. KFVS reports the body of Joshua Monroe was located near his home and an investigation is underway to determine what happened. And Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway will be in St. Louis this morning to disclose an audit of the sex offender registration program. The probe examines the noncompliance rates and enforcement of registry requirements statewide, including noncompliance by county.

