First annual Parson Family Fall Festival is set for Saturday in Jefferson City

Missouri’s governor is inviting you to attend the inaugural Parson Family Fall Festival Saturday in Jefferson City.

The first annual Parson Family Fall Festival is Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm at the Governor’s Mansion downtown.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature vendors, activities for children and a bluegrass band.

Caramel apples will be provided, along with fresh apple cider and kettle corn.

There will also be a train for children to ride. Activities will include a photo booth, pumpkin painting and a straw maze.

Mansion tours will also be available that day.

Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson say they’re incredibly honored to host this year’s festivities at the Governor’s Mansion.

“We are looking forward to seeing everyone come out, participate in all of the activities, welcome in the fall season, and best of all – have fun,” Governor and First Lady Parson said in a joint statement.

The governor says local performers The Kay Brothers and a member of the Burney Sisters will be performing on-stage. The Burney Sisters performed at this weekend’s “Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival” in Columbia.

More than a dozen vendors will be on the Mansion lawn and driveway on Saturday, including Elderwood Kettle Corn, the Missouri Department of Conservation, Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City, the Missouri Division of Tourism and Missouri state parks.

