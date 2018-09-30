Yost will return for 2019

Ned Yost will return as the Royals’ manager next year following Kansas City’s poorest season since 2005. Kansas City announced a one-year extension Sunday. Yost became Royals manager on May 13, 2010, and led the team to the 2015 World Series title, the team’s first since 1985 and second ever. 2019 will be his 10th season.

”Ned’s been a huge part of the success of this organization and we feel it’s important to keep that together,” Moore said. ”I enjoy

working with him, personally and professionally, and I’m excited about next year.”

”I think we’re making progress,” Yost said. ”I like the fact that the kids made the big jump like they did. Still, I don’t think we’re there yet. I said all along, I want to get us in a position where we can compete. We’re getting closer. I think everybody’s excited about where we’re headed and the way we finished. That was good for everybody. We had our first winning month in September.”