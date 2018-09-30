Washington Capitals forward faces suspension on Blues forward. Yeo calls it “predatory”

Missourinet

Washington Capitals right winger Tom Wilson could face a suspension of six or more games for a blindside hit to the head of St. Louis Blues center Oskar Sundqvist during a preseason game on Sunday.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced in a tweet Sunday night that it has offered Wilson an in-person hearing for the infraction, which earned him a 10-minute penalty during the game. That means the league is considering a suspension of six-plus games. Blues coach Mike Yeo said Sundqvist is ”not good” and called the hit ”predatory.”

”I’d be surprised if he didn’t miss a decent amount of time,” Yeo said of Sundqvist.

The Blues lost to the Capitals 5-2, finishing their preseason record at 4-3.  The Blues open the season Thursday night.