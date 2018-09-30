Mondesi homers helps KC top Indians

Adalberto Mondesi hit a tiebreaking,

three-run homer to lift Kansas City.

Corey Kluber gave up three runs and seven hits in five innings in his final regular season start for Cleveland while working on a

short pitch count ahead of the playoffs.

Indians catcher Yan Gomes left the game in the bottom of the third with an injured right hand after he was hit by Alex Gordon’s bat on

a backswing as he attempted to throw out would-be base-stealer Mondesi.

After reliever Andrew Miller (2-4) gave up a single to Alcides Escobar in the sixth and a two-out walk to Whit Merrifield, Mondesi

hit the next pitch into the left-center stands to break a 3-3 tie.

The Royals added another run with consecutive hits by Gordon, Hunter Dozier and Ryan O’Hearn.